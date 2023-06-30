Kothagudem: BRS legislators hail CM KCR for solving podu land issue

Of the four lakh acres of podu lands across the State pattas for 1.51 lakh acres were given in Kothagudem district alone.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:29 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Kothagudem: BRS legislators have hailed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for permanently solving the podu land issue and making podu cultivators owners of podu lands.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who along with Finance Minister T Harish Rao took part in a grand pattas distribution ceremony organised here on Friday said it was a memorable day as tribals were given valuable pattas for podu lands in erstwhile Khammam district.

Of the four lakh acres of podu lands across the State pattas for 1.51 lakh acres were given in Kothagudem district alone. Those receiving pattas in five Assembly constituencies in the district have to show their gratitude and support the BRS candidates in upcoming elections to see Chandrashekhar Rao as the Chief Minister for the third time, he said.

MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra asked podu farmers to understand Chief Minister’s love for tribals. Precious plots have been allotted and community buildings have been constructed for tribals in Banjara Hills areas of Hyderabad. The tribal people of the erstwhile Khammam should not be deceived by opposition parties, but bless Chandrashekhar Rao in the next elections for distributing patta pass books for over 1.50 lakh acres of podu lands, he said.

MP Nama Nageswara Rao stated that the Chief Minister solved the podu land problem which was not solved by those who ruled for 75 years. He requested the government to withdraw the cases registered against the tribals during the land disputes.

Government Whip Rega Kantha thanked Chandrashekhar Rao for solving podu land issue because of which war like situations prevailed in the villages in the past. He asked tribals not to fell trees in forests anymore to create new podu lands. He also wanted withdrawal of cases booked against podu cultivators.

At a similar ceremony later in the day in Khammam, ministers Harish Rao and Ajay Kumar distributed patta pass books to podu farmers. Special chief secretary (finance) Ramakrishna Rao and others were present.