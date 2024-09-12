| Kothagudem Deo Warns Of Action Against Teachers If Caught Talking On Phone In Class Hours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 08:43 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Bhadradri Kothagudem District Educational Officer M Venkateswara Chary on Thursday warned teachers of disciplinary action if they were found talking on mobile phones at the time of classroom instructions.

In a proceeding issued on Thursday, Chary said it was noticed that some teachers were talking on mobile phones at the time of instruction in the classroom, which was a violation of CCA rules.

The DEO directed the mandal educational officers and headmaster to convene a staff meeting and pass a resolution that no teacher should talk on mobile phones during classroom instruction and record in minutes register.

If any violation was noticed in this regard, the matter would be viewed seriously and disciplinary action would be initiated as per conduct rules 1964, he warned.