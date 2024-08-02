Kothagudem: ITDA PO pulls up officials for lapses in school and hostels



ITDA PO B Rahul held a meeting with officials at Bhadrachalam on Friday.

Kothagudem: ITDA project officer B Rahul has pulled up assistant tribal development officers (ATDOs) and special officers for lapses in maintaining the hostels, ashram schools and in teaching.

He held a meeting with the officials at Bhadrachalam on Friday and told the concerned ATDOs and special officers of schools under ITDA to pay special attention to impart quality education to the tribal students in coordination with the headmasters.

Rahul noted that the performance of headmasters and teachers in schools was not good, students were not being taught properly and were engaged in work in some schools, girls were leaving schools without the permission of the headmasters and cleanliness was lacking.

He told the deputy director (tribal welfare) to bring any issues related to the schools to his notice. As the teachers were being transferred, they were acting carelessly in teaching the students. Concerned headmasters should ensure that the teachers focus on teaching until they are transferred.

Rahul noted that during his surprise inspections he noticed that in some schools tests were conducted through guide books and that practice should be avoided from now on. In some schools, the students were not getting enough meals and leftover food was being served to them at night. Prescribed menu should be followed strictly.

ATDOs and special officers must inspect schools at least twice a week conducting surprise checks in the morning and evening, to know the mental condition of the students and how they were taught.

Focus should be laid on students’ health problems as well as subject related issues and teachers should take classes in the evening on rotation basis. Library and lab must be maintained in every school, Rahul said while directing EE (TW) to submit proposals for construction of dormitory, dining hall and compound wall schools, where they lacked.