Kothagudem: Minor girl sexually abused, accused arrested

By | Published: 2:57 pm

Kothagudem: A six year old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a 32 year old man at Gattaigudem in Paloncha mandal in the district.

The accused, Kadali Srinath, a physically challenged person, was beaten up by the villagers and family of the girl. He was later taken into custody by the police during late night hours of Thursday.

It was said that the incident occurred ten days ago and it came to light after the child fell ill. With the help of a TRS leader K Rambabu and CDPO Kanaka Durga the parents of the girl lodged complaint with the police.

