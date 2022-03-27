Kothagudem: SCCL conducts written test for internal candidates

Published Date - 06:26 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Kothagudem: A written test was conducted at Singareni Women’s Degree and PG College here on Sunday to fill the vacant posts of Junior Forest Assistants in SCCL with internal candidates.

Hall tickets were issued to 289 candidates for eight posts and a total of 241 candidates attended the test. The written test was entirely computerised and held under the supervision of security and vigilance personnel, amid surveillance by CC cameras, said a statement from SCCL.

GM (Personnel-Recruitment) K Basavaiah said that any selection process in Singareni would be conducted in a transparent manner. If anyone was trying to defraud the candidates, information about such persons has to be given to the Chief Vigilance Officer, Director (PA&W) or any senior official in the company.

The test results would be announced on the Singareni website; www.scclmines.com and displayed on Sunday evening on a notice board at the head office in Kothagudem, he added.

