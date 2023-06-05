Kothagudem: Scribe kills wife, portrays death as heart attack

Published Date - 07:45 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Kothagudem: A scribe allegedly killed his wife at Cherla in the district and tried to show her death was caused by heart attack.

It was said that the accused, Patagatla Ravi hanged his wife Sujatha (35) to death with a nylon rope on Sunday night. He told the woman’s family members that she died of a heart attack. The family members who found injuries on the neck of the woman on Monday questioned Ravi following which he fled from the house.

Ravi belongs to Yellandu in the district and was living at Cherla working for a YouTube channel. Police booked a case based on the complaint of the family members and are searching for the accused.