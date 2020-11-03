Kothi Kommachi kickstarts shoot in Amalapuram

The makers are confident that Sathish Vegesna’s directorial will entertain Telugu film goers

Director Sathish Vegesna’s upcoming youthful entertainer titled Kothi Kommachi kickstarted shooting on Monday at picturesque coastal locations of Amalapuram. Sathish Vegesna is known for helming national award-winning film Shatamanam Bhavati. The lead pair Meghamsh Srihari, Sameer Vegesna, Riddhi Kumar, Megha Chowdhury have joined the team.

Kothi Kommachi is being produced by M L V Sathyanarayana (Satthibabu) under Lakshya Productions. “We’ve begun the shoot of Kothi Kommachi earlier today with all precaustionary and safety measures in view of pandemic.

Several sequences featuring the lead actors, veteran actors Rajendra Prasad, Naresh will be shot in the vicinity of Amalapuram for a couple of weeks We’ll proceed to Vizag to shoot the remaining portions after this. I’m confident that the story would entertain Telugu audiences as it has fun-filled comedy tracks,” said Satish Vegesna.

Kothi Komachi will surely liked by youngsters and family audiences, he said. “Sathish Vegesna has penned a very good story with a strong emotional hook and we’re leaving no stone unturned to mount it on a lavish scale. The film will be a visual treat for crowds,” he added.

Supporting cast include Rajendra Prasad, V K Naresh, Sijju, Annapurnamma, Rajasri Nair, Manichandana, Praveen, Sudarshan, Sivannarayana among others. Music is being composed by Anup Rubens while Sameer is handling cinematography.

