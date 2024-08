Telangana Sub-Junior badminton: Krishav, Hamsini bag twin titles

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 August 2024, 11:19 PM

Medal winners of the badminton tournament in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Top seed Krishav P and Chadaram Hamsini grab honours in the Under-13 boys and girls singles and doubles titles respectively in the Yonex-Sunrise 10th Telangana State Sub-Junior (U-13 years) Boys & Girls Badminton Championship at SAI Gopichand Academy, Gachibowli Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the singles finals, Krishav P defeated Sri Chetan Shourya 21-14, 21-18, while Hamsini triumphed over Priyamvada Rao Papannagari 21-17, 21-7. In the doubles finals, Krishav along with Chinmay Wankhede emerged winners against C Vidith Reddy and Sri Chaethan Shourya Samala in a thrilling 23-21, 26-28, 21-10 match.

Meanwhile, Hamsini and Priyamvada Rao cruised to a comfortable win 21-7, 21-12 victory over Anumula Srivaibhavi and Anya Proddutur.

Results: Final: U13: Singles: Boys: Krishav P (1) bt Sri Chetan Shourya 21-14, 21-18; Girls: Chadaram Hamsini (1) bt Priyamvada Rao Papannagari 21-17, 21-7; Doubles: Boys: Chinmay Wankhede/Krishav P bt C Vidith Reddy/Sri Chaethan Shourya Samala (2) 23-21, 26-28, 21-10; Girls: Chadaram Hamsini/Priyamvada Rao Papannagari (2) bt Anumula Srivaibhavi/Anya Proddutur 21-7, 21-12.