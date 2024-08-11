Abhinav, Ramadugu win 219th Brilliant Trophy Chess titles

Abhinav Yadav and Ramadugu Akshay emerged champions in the junior and open category titles respectively in the 219th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Sunday.

Medal winners of the chess tournament in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Abhinav, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Picket sealed the title in the tie-break having collected 5 points from 6 rounds. Tarun Karthikeyan and Laksh Reddy finished in the second and third places respectively. In the open category, Ramadugu triumphed over SVC Chakravarthy in a tie-break as both players finished with 5.5 points from 6 rounds.

Results: Top Ten Places (Open Category): 1.Ramadugu Akshay, 2. SVC Chakravarthy, 3. K Perumallu, 4. Y Muralimohan, 5. Sarathkumar Nanda, 6. Nigamaa Sree, 7. P Karyasheel, 8. Tirupathi Rao, 9. Krishna Kalyan, 10. Jayaditya Chepuri; U-15: Boys: 1. T Laksh Reddy, 2. Mahindra; Girls: 1. Gahana Gajjala; U-13: Boys: 1. Tarun Karthikeyan Ch, 2. Aadil Shaik; Girls: 1. Rishita Baheti, 2. Hima Srinika; U-11: Boys: 1. Kinshuk Vetcha, 2. Rithwik Karthikeya; Girls: 1. L Anika Reddy, 2. Vomika A; U-9: Boys: 1. Bhavesh Vallu, 2. B Ruthvik; Girls: 1. Rushika, 2. Mahati; U-7: Boys: 1. Devansh Pallagani, 2. Lokaksh Sai Sathvik; Girls: 1. Cheruvu Gayatri; Best Woman: Gnanyta Netha; Best Veteran: K Rajagopal