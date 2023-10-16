Kriti Sanon arrives in Delhi ahead of National Film Awards ceremony

New Delhi: Actor Kriti Sanon has reached Delhi for the National Film Awards ceremony.

Kriti is all set to be felicitated with the Best Actor award for her role in ‘Mimi’. The felicitation ceremony will happen on October 17 at Vigyan Bhavan in the capital.

On Monday evening, she was spotted by shutterbugs at Delhi Airport. She was seen sporting a red hoodie, and blue straight-fit jeans, keeping the look uber cool and casual.

In August 2023, the winners’ names were announced. After she was named Best Actor, she spoke to ANI and expressed her happiness.

“I thank God and my fans for everything. My prayers have been answered. I have a diary in which I write about my life, my dreams and my goals. After working in ‘Mimi’, I had penned down in my diary that I would win the national award for my performance in this film and I won it. I hope this win inspires boys and girls who watch thousands of dreams and want to make them come true,” she said.

Kriti has jointly won the National Film Award in the Best Actress category with Alia Bhatt.

Allu Arjun has also reached Delhi for the 69th National Film Awards ceremony. He became the first Telugu star to bag the Best Actor award in the history of National Film Awards. He will be awarded for his performance in ‘Pushpa’.

Here is the full list of winners at the 69th National Film Awards: Best Feature Film: Rocketry

Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, Nayattu Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, RRR Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam’s Dham Dham Dham Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie

Best Malayalam Film: Home

Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show

Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi

Best Telugu Film: Uppena

Best Maithili Film: Samanantar

Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride

Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala

Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho

Best Assamese Film: Anur

Best Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi Yum

Best Odiya Film: Pratikshya

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad – The Resonance Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham Best Children’s Film: Gandhi and Co

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu ‘Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Aneesh Basu, Jhilli Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR

Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay, Sardar Udham Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Make-up: Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Stunt Choreography: King Soloman, RRR Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan Special Mention: 1. Late Shri Nallandi, Kadaisi Vivasayi 2. Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas, Jhilli 3. Indrans, Home 4. Jahanara Begum, Anur President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Film Award on the winners at the Vigyan Bhawan.

