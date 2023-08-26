Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple after bagging National Award

26 August 23

Mumbai: After winning the first-ever National Award for her performance in the film ‘Mimi’, actor Kriti Sanon visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her family to seek Bappa’s blessings.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Kriti can be seen dressed in beautiful yellow with white prints on its kurta set.

Twinning with her sister, Nupur Sanon opted for a yellow and blue printed sharara suit. After offering prayers, Kriti disturbed the parsad among the paparazzi.

She also posed with her parents and sister Nupur. Kriti also obliged little fans for selfies. After coming back home, Kriti hugged and cuddled her pet. And both struck a pose looking at the camera.

Kriti won the National Film Award for her role in ‘Mimi’, which was released in 2021. ‘Mimi’ tells the story of a young woman named Mimi (Kriti) who agrees to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple, hoping to use the money to fulfil her dream of becoming an actress.

However, the biological parents back out when they learn that the child will be born with Down syndrome. Mimi then decides to raise the child on her own and faces several challenges and societal pressures as a single mother. Her journey as a mother and her struggle to provide for her child despite the odds is both heartwarming and inspiring. The film was streamed directly on OTT platform Netflix and received massive responses from the audience.

Congratulating the actor on her remarkable achievement, Kriti’s mom Geeta Sanon took to Instagram. “Congratulations my Mimi. You made all of us so proud. It’s a celebratory mood in the house, Your mom is on cloud nine national award .. it’s a big big achievement my girl many more such moments of happiness to you stay happy, stay healthy (don’t forget to eat when busy), more light, more positivity to you . May you get everything you truly truly deserve. Love youuuuu.” Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon also gave her a shout-out.”National Award! You deserve it like a 100 per cent. 69th NATIONAL FILM AWARD. I remember a few days back on your birthday we both were watching Mimi again and I kept pausing and saying ‘Kriti…tune yeh kaise kiya? Tu kuch aur hi hai Mimi mein… tu kuch aur hi ban gayi hai Mimi se.. Mimi ke baad’,” Nupur wrote.

On Friday, Kriti shared a string of images with her family members and friends whom she considers her biggest support.

The images showed Kriti sharing smiles with her parents, sister Nupur, actor Varun Sharma and producer Dinesh Vijan.”Surrounded with love and loved ones. So much Gratitude in my heart,” Kriti captioned the post.

Kriti shares her National Award win with Alia Bhatt. Alia bagged the award for her performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.