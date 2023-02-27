Kriti Sanon speaks on nepotism; says people from film family get more opportunities

"It is not wrong; it is only about having equal opportunity for people, who don’t belong to the film family," she said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: “Nepotism is everywhere but in Bollywood, it has been given huge importance. It is not wrong; it is only about having equal opportunity for people, who don’t belong to the film family. I feel opportunities are more when you are connected to a film family,” said actor Kriti Sanon at a recent event.

On becoming an entrepreneur, she said, “Sometimes, you need to see bigger dreams and if you wouldn’t believe your dreams, you wouldn’t be able to grow. I can do multiple things, which I have interest in but whatever we do should come out of passion.”

She added, “The Tribe started from ‘Mimi’, I gained 15 kilograms waiting for ‘Mimi’ and that’s when I started feeling unfit. After this, I met a trainer and I started working out virtually. Before that, I never felt like working out and it was a boring thing. I got this energy from my co-founders of ‘The Tribe’.”

She added, “I failed many times and got disappointed and my mother made me promise from that I’ll clear the G-MAT exam because she felt Bollywood is unstable and wanted me to have a safer option.”

Speaking at the second edition of the ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India’ summit on the topic “The New Superstar, On Her Own Steam”, Sanon said, “A role like ‘Mimi’ is required to get the talent out and the roles which don’t have depth can’t have many experiments. Every actor needs a platform to shine.”