Quirky prints are making a huge comeback in 2023

Sayani Gupta, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sobhita Dhulipala show us how to style them right

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 02:04 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: Even while we may buy the newest, most fashionable clothing, few people know how to wear it correctly. These actors demonstrate how to use prints to their advantage by striking the ideal balance between oomph, sass, and accessories.

Sayani Gupta

Crowned as the style icon of Bollywood recently, the actor’s latest look is super comfortable, breezy, and sassy. This printed pant suit with some statement floral wrist, waist, and ankle has made us look twice. Sayani accessorised her look with yellow retro glasses, which adds to the vibe of the whole fit. The style icon shows us the comfiest way to do print right.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor makes every fit look striking with her hourglass-shaped body. Perfect for a festive occasion, this look is sure to be bookmarked. She added a statement neckpiece with her sharp black eyeliner, wavy hair, and nude lips. The well-fit blouse with the super flowy skirt took our breath away.

Kriti Sanon

The ‘Mimi’ actor stole the show with her abstract printed sari paired with a striped bra. The vibrant combination gives us perfect spring vibes. Kriti accessorised her fit with a stack of bangles in one hand and her hair in a pony for the spotlight to be on the gorgeous sari.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita’s bodycon dress with vivid prints is the perfect outfit for a wine date with your girlfriends. The ‘Major’ actor kept it chic and sexy with a nude face, brown lips, and sleek hair. She kept the accessories limited to only rings. We totally loved this look.

With such striking looks, we cannot choose just one favourite. Which print would you try on first?