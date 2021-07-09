KRMB meeting scheduled for July 9 postponed

The board has earlier proposed to convene the three-member committee meeting on July 9 to discuss issues raised by the AP WRD Engineer-in-Chief.

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Thursday said the proposed three-member committee meeting scheduled to be held on July 9 stands postponed following certain objections raised by Telangana government including stopping the illegal construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme with immediate effect.

The next date of the meeting will be intimated in due course of time, said board member secretary D M Raipure in a letter addressed to the Engineer-in-Chief, Telangana Irrigation and CAD Department and Engineer-in-Chief, Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Department (WRD).

The board has earlier proposed to convene the three-member committee meeting on July 9 to discuss issues raised by the AP WRD Engineer-in-Chief.

In a letter written to board chairman, Special Chief Secretary, Telangana Irrigation and CAD department, Rajat Kumar said it was surprising to note that the board member secretary has only mentioned the issues raised by AP and failed to mention several critical issues raised by the Telangana Engineer-in-Chief (General) on Krishna River water issues.

Explaining in detail about the water issues, Rajat Kumar said that in view of the gravity of the issues, the matter needs to be deliberated carefully by the full board meeting instead of the three-member committee.

He requested that a board meeting be convened on mutually convenient date after July 20 as currently, the technical teams in Telangana were busy with the management of various irrigation schemes due to commencement of Vaanakalam season.

Also read: Telangana seeks full body meeting of KRMB after July 20

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .