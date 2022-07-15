KTR appreciates TRS leaders for taking up rescue measures in flood affected areas

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:22 AM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: Stating that extremely heavy rains have been pounding the State, Industries Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao appreciated and thanked the TRS leaders and workers for taking up relief and rescue measures in the flood affected areas.

My compliments & respect to all the Hon’ble Ministers & MLAs of the @trspartyonline who’ve been on the ground in flood affected areas giving the much needed support & in aiding the relief measures 🙏#GodavariFloods pic.twitter.com/BCUupV2Obo — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 15, 2022

In July month alone, record rainfall has been received in the State. Following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s, TRS workers and leaders have been taking up relief measures and supporting the needy, he said.

The Minister in a statement appreciated and thanked the TRS elected public representatives for monitoring the situation in their respective areas, besides executing relief operations.

With the effective implementation of relief measures, the rain affected people were getting timely support. In addition, they were also coordinating with the officials in the rescue and relief operations, he added.

