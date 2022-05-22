KTR arrives at Zurich to attend WEF annual meeting

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:26 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Source: Twitter/Sridhar G.

Hyderabad: After the four-day hectic visit to London, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday left for Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting (WEF).

Upon his arrival at Zurich, Switzerland, the Minister was accorded grand welcome by the TRS NRI cell members and other NRI cells’ representatives.

At the WEF, which is commencing on Monday in Davos-Klosters, the Minister will be a part of multiple panel discussions to highlight Telangana’s prowess at the global level to attract investments, besides briefing about the citizen-centric policy frameworks being adopted in the State.

He will also be meeting over 35 business leaders from across the globe on the sidelines of the event to discuss the potential of growth and the ease of doing business in Telangana.

Telangana has also set up a lounge in Davos to host several world leaders and showcase the life and growth opportunities in the State.

