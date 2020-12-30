KTR asks Centre to bear 20 per cent cost of projects in ULBs

He wanted the Centre to allocate at least 20 per cent funds in the upcoming Union Budget for 2021-22 for developmental projects in ULBs.

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday urged the Centre to approve funding for various innovative and development works undertaken by the State government in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State. He also wanted the Centre to allocate at least 20 per cent funds in the upcoming Union Budget for 2021-22 for developmental projects in ULBs.

Rama Rao wrote separate letters to Union Urban Affairs and Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking funds for the Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan in Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA) area, the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), the Metro Neo project in Greater Warangal city and other initiatives like solid waste management, Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP), bio-mining, and underground drainage in several municipalities.

The Minister said the Telangana government was carrying out several innovative programmes in Hyderabad which was the State’s financial growth engine. To facilitate long-term planned development of Hyderabad city, the State government took up several activities under HUA area, he said, adding: “Keeping in view the future needs of the city, the State government rolled out the Hyderabad City Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan. We have already completed the planning, survey, design and assessment of the Master Plan and are ready to undertake various programmes in three packages.”

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is ready for the Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) and laying drainage water trunk lines as part of the Sewerage Master Plan. In compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions to mitigate sewage pollution in Musi river stretches and water bodies in HUA, the State government was giving top priority to the master plan, the Minister said. The sewage line network for a total length of 2,232 km was proposed comprising connection network, sub mains and trunk sewers to the STPs at a total cost of Rs 3,722 Crore. “The State government would take upto 36 months to finish the works. We request the Centre to allocate at least 20 per cent of the funds i.e. Rs 750 crore in the upcoming Union Budget to support the State government’s efforts,” he added.

