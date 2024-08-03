KTR asks Rahul Gandhi to speak to youth in Ashok Nagar on jobs he promised

BRS working president KT Rama Rao challenged Rahul Gandhi to visit Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad, meet with job aspirants, and explain how he plans to fulfill his job promises. "Why don't you come back to Ashok Nagar, meet with the same youngsters, and tell them how you will keep your promises?" he asked.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 10:45 AM

Hyderabad: Reacting to what he called a ‘jobless calendar’ released by the State government, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi for the failure of his party in fulfilling his promise on jobs.

He wanted Rahul Gandhi to come down to Ashok Nagar and meet job aspirants and explain to them how he would be able to fulfill his promise on jobs.

“Why don’t you come back to Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad, meet with the same youngsters and tell them how you will keep your promises?” he asked.

“The youth of Telangana had believed your words on “2 lakh govt jobs in 1 year” and voted for Congress. Now after 8 months, the youth are agitating as zero jobs have been delivered and a jobless calendar has been issued by the State government,” he said.

Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad has become a major hub for coaching centres aimed at helping jobless youths prepare for government service exams. As part of his election campaign before the Assembly polls last year, Rahul Gandhi and his party functionaries had campaigned in the area promising two lakh jobs in the State in one year.