Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy insulting unemployed youth and students, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 08:32 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who met with leaders of the party’s student wing, BRSV, here on Thursday, said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were not only deceiving unemployed youngsters and students, but insulting them as well.

Demanding that Revanth Reddy should apologize to students and unemployed people for his actions and comments, Rama Rao said the Chief Minister had insulted them with his derogatory comments in the Mahabubnagar meeting. Revanth Reddy had promised a Mega DSC with 50,000 jobs while in opposition, but has offered only around 6,000 additional posts since coming to power, he said.

Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, was exploiting students for political gain, he said, stating that Gandhi had used students for power. The Congress was using unemployed individuals as election tools, and failing to deliver on its promises of job creation.

Stating that Revanth Reddy had an autocratic mentality and was intolerant even of social media posts, the BRS working president cited the ongoing police attacks on journalists and students.

“The question is whether attacking the people is the Praja Palana or Indiramma Rajyam that the Congress promised to bring,” he said, warning that the names of the police officials involved in these attacks on the youth were being recorded by students and that they would be held accountable.

The Congress party was also canceling welfare schemes apart from failing to keep their promises to the people. He highlighted the party’s permission for seven new private universities, which he claimed was a move contrary to their earlier stance. The contrast between the Congress regime and the previous BRS government was visible now, with the BRS government filling over 1.62 lakh government jobs while recruitment for another 40,000 was in the process when the BRS had to step down. The BRS government had provided 95 per cent local reservation for students in jobs, he said, adding that the party had successfully produced many leaders who are now serving as public representatives, chairpersons, mayors, and district-level presidents.

Underscoring the vital role of student leaders, particularly when in the opposition, Rama Rao encouraged them to fight against government injustices and to continue the legacy of the student movement from 2009 to 2014.