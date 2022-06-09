KTR attacks Modi over BJP’s failure in providing government jobs

Published: Updated On - 06:31 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Hyderabad: Firing salvos at the BJP government at the Centre for its failure in addressing unemployment issue in the country, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fill around 16 lakh vacant posts in various Central government departments and affiliated organisations immediately. He announced that the TRS will stage protests along with unemployed youth in a fight for filling vacant jobs in the Central government.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Modi, Rama Rao raised questions over the BJP government’s failure in fulfilling its promise of providing 2 crore jobs per annum in the private sector. He stated that rather than fulfilling its promise of providing jobs, the union government has been selling off the public sector undertakings (PSUs) and thus, permanently denying jobs to lakhs of youth as well as denting their livelihood prospects.

Further, the Minister pointed out that since the State formation, Telangana had filled about 1.32 lakh government job vacancies. It had already initiated the process to fill another one lakh posts. Another 16 lakh job and employment opportunities were created in the private sector in the State.

“Due to the incompetent decisions and economic policies of your government, no new jobs could be created. Instead, the existing employment opportunities too have vanished. The demonetisation coupled with your unthoughtful decisions pertaining to Covid-19 lockdown, caused an irreparable blow to the employment and job opportunities of the people of the country,” Rama Rao said.

Further, the TRS working president added that the Centre had no clear policy to bring foreign investments that could provide a large scale job opportunities. “The employment and job opportunities in the country have now declined as you have deliberately ignored the key sectors like agriculture and textiles sectors.