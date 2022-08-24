KTR condoles death of MLA Eatala Rajender’s father

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:01 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao condoled the death of Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender’s father Mallaiah (104) on Wednesday.

Rama Rao who spoke to Rajender over phone, expressed his deep sympathies to the family members of Eatala Rajender and prayed for Mallaiah’s soul to rest in peace.

Mallaiah, who was suffering from age-related illness for the past few days, breathed his last on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Mallaiah has three sons and five daughters.