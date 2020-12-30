KTR congratulates Konduru Ravinder Rao

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao congratulated Telangana State Co-operative Bank chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao on his election as chairman of National Federation of State Co-operative Banks (NAFSCOB). The National apex organisation comprises 34 State Co-operative banks, 393 District Co-operative Central Banks (DCCBs) and 90,000 Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS).

In a statement, the Minister said it was a proud moment for Telangana State and its people as Ravinder Rao is the first Telugu person to be elected as the chairman of the Federation since its formation in 1965. He said the post of NAFSCOB chairman was a great honour and recognition of the services rendered by Ravinder Rao to the cooperative sector in the State during the last few years. He expressed confidence that Ravinder Rao would continue with his services to the country’s cooperative sector in his new role.

