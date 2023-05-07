KTR invited to AsiaBerlin Summit in Berlin

This year’s summit will be held on the theme “Connecting the Startup Ecosystems” and will be inaugurated by the Governing Mayor of Berlin in the Berlin City Hall.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:33 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to the AsiaBerlin Summit 2023 to be held in Berlin, Germany, from June 12 to 15.

The invite from the Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises, requested the Minister to speak at the Summit and strengthen the partnership between the two countries and send a visible signal for intensifying the cooperation.

The AsiaBerlin Summit is the annual summit addressing economic connections between Berlin and Asia, with the goal of connecting Berlin startups with valuable markets and ecosystems in Asia.

This year, the summit will focus on three main topics: Mobility and Logistics, Energy Transition, Green Tech, Climate Change and Artificial Intelligence. In addition, a dedicated investor programme, a startup pitch competition and guided tours through the Berlin ecosystem will be organized, according to an official note here on Sunday.