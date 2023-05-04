KTR invited by WEF to annual meeting in Tianjin, China

WEF's President Borge Brende stated that due to KTR's vision, Telangana has become a beacon of innovation and a pioneer in embracing emerging technologies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:28 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: World Economic Forum (WEF) president Borge Brende has invited IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to the 14th WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions to be held from June 27 to 29 in Tianjin, China in association with National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

In the invitation extended to the Minister, WEF’s President Borge Brende stated that due to the IT and Industries Minister’s vision, Telangana had become a beacon of innovation and a pioneer in embracing emerging technologies.

“Telangana is leading India’s start-up and innovation system through future-oriented policies and enablers such as the T-Hub. Participants will be keen to hear your insights on promoting growth in Telangana led by entrepreneurship, innovation and digital transformation,” the invitation said.

The meeting will convene over 1,500 global leaders from business, government, civil society, international organizations and academia at a pivotal time for the global economic recovery. It will focus on key transformations such as accelerating the energy transition, making progress on climate and sustainability, deploying innovation across economies and industries, and post-pandemic

consumer behaviour.