Neera Cafe: Natural And Nutritious Health Drink In Hyderabad

Everything you should know about Neera and the Neera Café In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Neera Café is selling Neera, the unfermented nectar from the palm trees that imparts an unsweetened sugary taste. This drink is highly nutritious, it contains magnesium, calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, protein, sugar, and vitamin C. Watch the full video for more information.

