KTR lambasts Congress for losing key semiconductor projects to Gujarat

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 September 2024, 12:14 AM

File photo of BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Continuing his tirade against the Congress government in the State, BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao charged it with mishandling crucial projects by Kaynes Technology, leading to their relocation to Gujarat. He said the government had not only failed to retain the projects, but is also misleading the people of Telangana to cover up it’s failure.

In a statement, Rama Rao revealed that out of the three projects agreed upon with the previous BRS government, only a basic electronics manufacturing and assembly unit is now set to be established in Telangana. He raised concern over the loss of two highly advanced projects – a Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) unit and a Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing unit – that were initially sanctioned for Kongara Kalan and Warangal, respectively.

“The highly advanced OSAT unit by Kaynes Technology is not coming to Telangana, that’s the truth,” he stated, emphasising the missed opportunity to bolster the State’s semiconductor ecosystem. He said the previous BRS government issued all the necessary clearances and orders to support the company. However, he said the company is now going to set up its regular electronics manufacturing and assembly (not OSAT, not PCB) unit at Kongara Kalan.

The former Minister said criticised the Congress government for its lack of transparency. He said IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu responded to his post on social media, but conveiniently ignored mentioning about the true scale of the loss. “The Congress government should start with transparency and honesty. The people deserve the truth, not half-baked narratives,” he argued.

Rama Rao felt that the shift of these major projects to Gujarat was a direct result of the Congress government’s incompetence, confusion, and poor management, leaving Telangana with only a smaller, less impactful project. “Now, they are talking about the retention of just the third, smaller project, misleading the people of Telangana,” he added.