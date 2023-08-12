KTR meets weavers at Pochampally handloom park, sanctions Gruha Lakshmi unit to weaver

KTR paid tributes to Konda Laxman Bapuji by garlanding his statue and inaugurated the Sai Bharath Integrated Handloom unit at Pochampally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:00 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Municipal Administration and Development Minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday visited the Pochampally handloom park and interacted with the weavers.

The Minister, who a sanctioned a Gruha Lakshmi unit to a woman weaver Chukka Pavani from Kanumukkala following her request, also enquired with the weavers about their income and problems.

Later, he inaugurated the Sai Bharath Integrated Handloom unit at Pochampally. After reaching Pochampally, he paid tributes to Konda Laxman Bapuji by garlanding his statue. He also unveiled the statue of a “nethanna”(weaver) at Pochampally.

Inaugurating the Kalapunarvi chenetha unit set up by entrepreneur Nini Bharath, he said the State government has taken up several programmes for development of the handloom sector. The Narendra Modi government had sold out public sector units of handlooms and scrapped the boards aimed at welfare of the weavers.

On the other hand, the State government had purchased the Pochampally handloom park, which was running in losses, to protect the interests of the weavers. It was also working with a target to provide employment to a large number of weavers by reviving the Pochampally handloom park. The weavers should unitedly work for development of the handloom park on the lines of weavers of Tamil Nadu who strove for development of the Thiruvuru handlooms cluster, he said.

Also Read KT Rama Rao lays foundation stone for classroom complex and boys hostel at Nizam College