KT Rama Rao lays foundation stone for classroom complex and boys hostel at Nizam College

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:24 AM, Sat - 12 August 23

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao who laid foundation stone for construction of classroom complex and boys hostel at Nizam College here on Saturday urged the college administration not to take up construction activity in the college ground and save it.

The construction activity should be taken up without disturbing the college ground, he said, adding that if required necessary permissions would be granted for construction of G+10 floor buildings.

In addition to funds from the Education department, Rs.40.65 crore from the HMDA was being spent on development of the Nizam College, he said, adding the infrastructure works to the tune of Rs.144 crore was being created by the State government in the Osmania University campus.

The Minister who is Nizam College alumnus reminisced his college days stating that he studied between 1993-96. “I feel proud to have studied in Nizam College, which has great reputation,” he said.

Rao recalled how Nizam College alumnus former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy failed to extend funds for development of the college.

“Though Kiran Kumar Reddy was former student of this college he did not give fund for the development,” he said.

On request of the Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder, Rao sanctioned Adikmet Link Road at an estimated cost of Rs.18 crore.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi among other officials also participated in the event.