KTR opens Cyberabad Police Integrated Operations and Data Centre

Published: 1:42 pm

Hyderabad: IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said here on Wednesday that Telangana was an incident-free State for the last six and a half years.

“There were many doubts about the law and order if a separate State for Telangana was carved out. But today, our State is a role model for many States in effectively maintaining law and order,” he said after inaugurating the Integrated Operations and Data Centre at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate here.

For the industrial development of any State, law and order was most important and the Telangana Police was maintaining it efficiently, he said, advising the police department to use drones for reaching crime spots.

