KTR promises to take talented students from Sircilla to T-Hub

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

KT Rama Rao promised students in Sircilla that he would take talented students, who wanted to establish their own business, to T-Hub

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday promised students in Sircilla that he would take talented students, who wanted to establish their own business, to T-Hub in Hyderabad and give them training in fields they were interested in.

Speaking after distributing digital tablets to intermediate students of government colleges of Sircilla under the Gift A Smile programme at the Government High School, Sircilla, the Minister said that in order to encourage new innovators, the State government had launched initiatives like the Telangana State Innovation Cell, the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge, T-Hub and WE-Hub.

Exhorting the students to come up with innovations that would ‘create wonders in the world’ and to compete with others across the world, Rama Rao said talent was not anybody’s property and that anyone could achieve it through hard work. It was a wrong notion that students studying in premier schools in Hyderabad and speaking polished English could do wonders. Even rural students studying in Telugu medium school could do wonders, he said.

As many as 850 intermediate students studying in various government colleges in the district were given the tabs pre-loaded with BYJU’S software. About 6,000 students from the district would be provided the tabs to help them in their studies. Thanking BYJU’S representatives for downloading their software in 6,000 tabs free of cost, the Minister advised the students to develop their knowledge by utilizing the tabs and to come up with innovations.

Talking about the Gift A Smile programme, Rama Rao said it was two years ago that he asked TRS leaders and others to help needy people instead of wasting money in presenting bouquets and other gifts to him on his birthday. He had also provided six ambulances to the Sircilla District Hospital. Inspired by him, MLAs and MPs presented 120 ambulances (each worth Rs.20 lakh) to hospitals across the State, he added.

Stating that 1,200 three-wheelers were distributed to physically challenged people last year, the Minister said this year, 6,000 tabs were being distributed to provide quality education to intermediate students in government colleges. Giving top priority to the education sector, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had established 1,000 Gurukulam schools wherein about five lakh students were studying.

The Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme was also taken up to develop government and local body schools across the State. Pointing out that the Geetanagar Government School in Sircilla had already become a role model to the State, the Minister said 10 to 12 schools in the district were being developed on similar lines, while the prestigious KG to PG institution in Gambhiraopet mandal headquarters was ready for inauguration.