KTR questions Rahul’s sincerity in anti-defection promise

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 06:20 PM

Hyderabad: Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday wanted to know from the Congress Party whether its anti-defection assurance as stated in the party manifesto would apply for the State of Telangana or not.

Coming down heavily on the Party and its leader, Rahul Gandhi for their hypocrisy on this count, he demanded transparency from the Congress Party so far as its poaching mission in Telangana was concerned and challenged them to adhere to the manifesto promises.

He accused the Congress of preaching one thing while doing the exact opposite by welcoming BRS MLAs into their party while allowing them to retain their posts.

He reminded Rahul Gandhi that the AICC has announced Secunderabad MP seat for Danam Nagender, an elected BRS MLA in Telangana. Recalling their historical association with the “Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram” culture of political defections in India, he emphasized the need for political integrity and consistency in the approach of the party on such issues and urged all parties to uphold the principles of democracy and transparency.

He welcomed the Congress party’s proposal to amend the 10th schedule to ensure automatic disqualification of MLAs and MPs if they defect parties. Stating that actions speak louder than words, he wanted Rahul Gandhi to demonstrate that the Congress party practices what it preaches.

He urged him to make the defectors to resign or face disqualification by the speaker, thereby proving their commitment to ethical conduct in politics.