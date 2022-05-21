KTR seeks Indian diaspora’s support for Telangana’s progress

Published Date - 05:11 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao urged the Indian diaspora to contribute back to the motherland and support Telangana Government in creation of wealth and employment, besides continuing the growth and development.

The Minister addressed the Indian Diaspora at a ‘Meet and Greet’ event in London. “Indian diaspora supported the Telangana movement and have always promoted Telangana wherever they are in the world,” KT Rama Rao said, thanking the Indian diaspora members for their continued support.

He said the Telangana delegation had fruitful meetings with chiefs of various companies during the official visit. “My job is to promote Telangana and get investments and create jobs for Telangana people. We will establish deeper connections with the United Kingdom in the days to come,” the Minister said.

He mentioned that Telangana Government has already inaugurated IT Towers in Khammam, Karimnagar and will soon inaugurate IT Towers in Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad. There was a great IT sector presence in Warangal too, he said.

“If you are thinking of setting up your company in Telangana, I urge you to consider setting up the offices in tier II towns and not just in Hyderabad,” KT Rama Rao said.

The Minister said that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) was constructed in less than four years and was providing water for irrigation to lakhs of acres. “KLIP is the world’s largest lift irrigation project and everyone should be proud that it is in India,” KT Rama Rao said.

He also stated that the world’s largest Amazon campus was situated in Hyderabad. “Google, Facebook, Micron, Apple, Qualcomm, Uber, Salesforce, and Novartis, all of their second largest campuses are in Hyderabad. They all have come in the last six years and they chose Telangana because of its stable leadership and able governance” KT Rama Rao stressed.

In 2014, Telangana’s per capita income was Rs.1.24 lakh and today it increased Rs.2.78 lakh in seven years, he stated. Similarly, the GSDP was Rs.5.6 lakh crore in 2014 and increased to Rs.11.54 lakh crore, he said, adding these data was shared by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

“Let us set aside our differences and come together to work for the progress of India and Telangana,” KT Rama Rao urged.

