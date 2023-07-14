KTR sends legal notice to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar

Published Date - 08:53 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: In a sharp retort to allegations leveled by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao through his advocate sent a legal notice to Chandrashekhar demanding an unconditional apology.

Chandrasekhar, an accused in over thirty high profile cases of forgery, extortion and money laundering, is currently in the Mandoli jail in New Delhi on charges of extorting more than Rs.200 crore from the wife of a former Fortis founder, among other corruption charges.

He is said to have sent a ‘complaint’ to the union Home Minister, Telangana Governor and the CBI director, leveling allegations against Rama Rao.

Responding to this first on social media, Rama Rao said he had learnt from media that a ‘delusional fraudster and a noted criminal called Sukesh’ had made some ‘ludicrous allegations’ against him.

“I have never heard of this rogue and intend to pursue strong legal action against him for his nonsensical utterances. Request media also to be circumspect when publishing such wild comments/claims from fibsters,” Rama Rao tweeted, with his advocate later sending the legal notice to Chandrashekar.

Calling the allegations in the so-called complaint fictitious and concocted and based on falsified, manipulated and forged records, the notice said Chandrashekar had deliberately and wantonly made completely scandalous remarks against the Minister without an iota of proof.

“Despite being in judicial custody in respect of multiple criminal cases, it appears that you are vying for media attention from within the confines of your jail cell by publicizing and sensationalizing patently derogatory and scurrilous falsehoods against popular and responsible public figures…” the notice read.