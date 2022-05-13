KTR sends legal notice to Bandi Sanjay

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:14 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has served a legal notice to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay demanding that the BJP leader offer an unconditional apology within 48 hours on some unfounded allegations made against the Minister. If the unconditional apology was not coming forth a case of defamation would be filed in a court of law, the notice maintained.

During his Praja Sangrama Yatra in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district on Wednesday, the BJP State president had alleged that the negligence of State Government and the mistakes of Rama Rao’s alleged benami company had forced 27 intermediate students to commit suicide.

Responding to the allegations levelled by Bandi Sanjay, the Industries Minister on Thursday tweeted “BS Kumar, if you don’t stop this ludicrous, baseless & irresponsible allegations, I’ll be constrained to take legal action. If you have an iota of evidence to prove what you allege, please put it in public domain or else apologise publicly for this BS rhetoric, (sic),”

The notice maintained that intermediate examinations are conducted by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Our client does not have any connection or involvement with regard to conduct of such examinations, it said.

Further, the intermediate examinations results were published in December 2021. However, at the contemporaneous time, You (Bandi Sanjay) have never addressed the said issue, much less by raising any concern, including the unfortunate death of students, the notice said.

“Such statements were issued with the sole intention to gain political mileage by spreading a false and concocted narrative aimed at deliberately defaming our client,” the notice maintained. It further said Bandi Sanjay has resorted to making such bald allegations in the absence of any conclusive proof with an intention to sensationalize the issue and malign the reputation of our client.

“Considering your (Bandi Sanjay) illegal actions, our client demands an unconditional apology in public within a period of 48 hours. In addition to these, withdraw all the allegations made in the said tweet and video uploaded and remove the tweet,” the notice said.

In case you (Bandi Sanjay) fail to comply with any of the above, our client would be constrained to initiate appropriate legal proceedings under both civil and criminal laws for defamation and for various other reliefs, the notice stressed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .