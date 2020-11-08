KTR slams Centre for its indifference towards flood-affected Telangana

Prime Minister Modi sanctioned Rs 669 crore within four days after Karnataka witnessed floods recently. In 2017, he personally visited Gujarat during floods and released Rs 500 crore.

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday slammed the Centre for being partial towards the BJP-ruled States in extending financial support during the natural calamities. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned a deaf ear to the requests from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to provide immediate financial support towards relief and rehabilitation measures in flood-hit areas of Hyderabad.

“Prime Minister Modi sanctioned Rs 669 crore within four days after Karnataka witnessed floods recently. In 2017, he personally visited Gujarat during floods and released Rs 500 crore. But despite Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao writing a letter and seeking release of Rs 1,350 crore as immediate relief measure, there is no response from the Prime Minister,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here, the TRS working president termed the floods as a man-made disaster and blamed the previous governments in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh for ignoring the encroachment of tanks and nalas as well as unauthorised constructions. “We are not trying to wash off our hands and have already started making efforts to improve the conditions. But it will take a few years for us to clear the decades of wrongdoings by the previous governments,” he said.

Rama Rao also ridiculed the allegations of the Opposition parties and demanded to know where the latter were when the entire State administration along with TRS elected representatives were indulged in relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas. He said both Congress and BJP leaders have visited the flood-affected areas only after the water receded.

Further, the Minister said the State government was committed to extend financial assistance to every victim of the recent floods in the State Capital. He assured that if there was any shortfall in funds, he would personally take it up with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and ensure that help is extended to all flood victims. He pointed out that the Chief Minister released Rs 550 crore as an immediate relief measure which was highest for any State to take up relief measures in any major metro city.

