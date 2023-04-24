KTR slams Centre on GST exemption for Adani Group

KT Rama Rao came down heavily on the BJP government’s double standards in levying GST on the common people, even for milk and curd, and exempting corporate giants like the Adani Group

Published Date - 07:34 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao came down heavily on the BJP government’s double standards in levying GST on the common people, even for milk and curd, and exempting corporate giants like the Adani Group, the latest instance being the transfer of the Jaipur International Airport to the company.

In October 2021, Adani Group had taken over the operations, management and development of the Jaipur International Airport from the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The airport has been leased out to the group by the union government for 50 years. The transfer of Jaipur international airport operations by AAI to the Adani group is exempt from Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) said.

Reacting sharply to the GST exemption for Adani Group, the Minister tweeted: “Ordinary Indians have to pay GST even on milk or curd… But extraordinary Indians like Adani, no GST even when you get an airport on a platter with tailor made policies thanks to PRadani,” (sic) he tweeted.

The Minister also slammed the BJP for its opportunistic politics over its stand on freebies. Referring to the GST exemption for Adani Group, Rama Rao tweeted: “And this ain’t revdi or freebie. It’s just “A Mitr Kaal”