Take KCR’s achievements and Modi’s failures to people: KTR tells party leaders

The injustice meted out to Telangana by the BJP government should be laid threadbare to the party cadre and people, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:41 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stating that the BRS constituency-level meetings on Tuesday should lay foundation for sounding the poll bugle for the forthcoming Assembly elections, party working president KT Rama Rao asked party leaders to drive home the difference between Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s achievements and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s failures among the people.

The injustice meted out to Telangana by the BJP government should be laid threadbare to the party cadre and people. The Chief Minister was known for welfare and development. At the same time, the Prime Minister’s governance was popular for the ongoing, burning crisis in the nation. All these differentiating factors should be explained to the people, he said during a teleconference with party leaders, including Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and others on Sunday.

Rama Rao discussed the agenda and laid down a detailed plan on making the cadre prepared for the next elections. The constituency level meetings would witness participation of about 3000 to 3500 party activists in each constituency. The party leaders were specifically instructed to pass at least six resolutions focusing on agriculture, welfare, Palle Pragathi – Pattana Pragathi, education and employment, BJP failures and local issues during the constituency meetings.

These resolutions should trigger debates and discussions among people on Telangana’s achievements in the last nine years and the BJP government’s discrimination towards the State, he said, asking party leaders to pass the first resolution integrating agriculture, electricity and irrigation projects. All the achievements and progress achieved in the farming and irrigation sectors should be listed out and discussed thoroughly.

“Emphasis should be laid on Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima schemes, which became role models for the entire country and on the Centre’s anti-farmer policies,” he said.

The second resolution would focus on welfare schemes, including those being implemented by the State for senior citizens, single women, physically challenged. The third resolution would focus on education and employment and provide detailed information on the State’s programmes for primary and higher education. About Rs 1.25 lakh was being spent per student through Gurukul Schools.

While the State government was setting up medical and nursing colleges in every district, the Centre did not sanction any such college to the State. The Prime Minister had assured to fill up two crore jobs annually and had this promise been fulfilled, BJP leaders here would not have to conduct rallies regarding unemployment, he said, adding that the fourth resolution should speak about the transformation of villages and towns through the Palle Pragathi-Pattana Pragathi programmes and the awards and accolades received by the State.

The fifth resolution would aim at explaining the BJP government’s failures in controlling prices of essential commodities and fuel prices. Though the BJP government was responsible for the unbearable prices, people tend to blame the State government after being misled by the BJP. Awareness has to be created on these issues and the BJP’s tactics have to be explained, Rama Rao said.

The sixth resolution would focus on local issues.

Also Read KTR asks Amit Shah to name BJP-ruled State performing better than Telangana