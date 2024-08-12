KTR slams Congress government for agricultural crisis in Telangana

Highlights severe challenges faced by farmers, warns that decrease in cultivated area dangerous sign for survival of ryots

12 August 2024

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed grave concern over the sharp decline in crop cultivation in Telangana since the Congress government took over.

He pointed out severe challenges faced by farmers under the current regime, contrasting it with the progress made under the leadership of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

In a series of posts on X on Monday, Rama Rao cited news reports, stating that sowing operations in Telangana had only been completed in 84.6 lakh acres, which was just 65.4 per cent of the normal cultivation area of 1.29 crore acres for the ongoing Vanakalam.

He pointed out that the cultivated area had reduced by 15.3 lakh acres compared to last year, which could lead to a significant reduction in the overall crop production.

“This clearly proves that the inept Congress leadership is unable to even maintain the steady growth Telangana had achieved under the BRS Government,” he said.

He lamented the downturn in the farming sector, stating that agriculture witnessed a golden era under the K Chandrashekhar Rao regime, but was now facing in a crisis under the Congress.

The BRS working president slammed the Congress government for its failure to provide essential inputs such as irrigation water, seed and fertilizer to farmers. He also condemned the lack of Rythu Bharosa investment support, which had been crucial in sustaining farmers under the previous administration.

He pointed out that the government was not even ensuring timely crop loans from banks to farmers, leading to increased debt and eventually to suicides.

“The current government is not only cutting electricity for agriculture but also slashing the number of farmers eligible for loan waivers,” Rama Rao said, adding that the Congress failed to deliver on its promises, including a Rs 500 bonus for paddy farmers.

He warned that the decrease in cultivated area was a dangerous sign for the survival of farmers in Telangana and urged immediate action to address the crisis.

The former Minister also said the Congress lacked the vision in utilising the Kaleshwaram project and failing to implement plans to fill reservoirs and divert water to irrigation tanks.

“To sum up, there is no assurance of farmers’ livelihoods under the Congress rule. Except for indulging in political mudslinging, the Congress has no sense of supporting farmers and ensuring timely supply of irrigation water,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao asked Congress Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi as to why the Congress government in Telangana was hushing up the Sunkishala mishap and going soft on the contract agency, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL).

He said though more than 10 days had passed, there was no action taken against the agency.

