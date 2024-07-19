KT Rama Rao slams CM Revanth Reddy over farm loan waiver

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao took a dig at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, criticising the mismanagement of the farm loan waiver scheme by diverting funds and attention from pressing issues. He said the Reven Reddy government has been all about ‘attention diversion and funds diversion’.

Taking to X, Rama Rao said after hoodwinking people for nearly seven months, the government implemented the crop loan waiver scheme which turned out to be a disaster. He said rather than providing relief to farmers, it caused more sorrow as the guidelines proved to be a death knell for the scheme.

“Even though they are eligible, many farmers are left wondering why their loans were not waived. No one is ready to listen to their woes,” he said. He questioned the logic behind celebrating implementation of farm loan waiver scheme that leaves eligible beneficiaries in distress, noting that around 30 lakh of the 40 lakh eligible farmers are disappointed.

The BRS working president lashed out at the government for the inordinate delay in disbursement of the Rythu Bharosa investment support to farmers. He reminded that Rythu Bharosa, which is to be disbursed in June, was yet to be deposited in the farmers’ bank accounts even in July for the current crop season. He also pointed out the unfulfilled promises of providing Rs 15,000 for tenant farmers and Rs 12,000 for farm labourers, under the scheme.