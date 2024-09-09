KTR slams Congress government for appointing defected MLA as PAC chairman

Published Date - 9 September 2024, 09:21 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao found fault with the Congress government’s decision to appoint defected BRS MLA Arekapudi Gandhi as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), calling it a “mockery of democracy.” He pointed out that the decision came on the heels of a Telangana High Court ruling on the disqualification of MLAs who switched parties.

In a statement, Rama Rao questioned the Congress’s commitment to democratic values and established practices, arguing that appointing a defected MLA to such a crucial post eroded the Constitution and disregards parliamentary traditions. “Where is the culture of appointing a PAC Chairman who has defected? The Congress government is crossing all limits and destroying the traditions,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with the Centre, the BRS working president reminded that the PAC Chairmanship was rightly given to Congress MP KC Venugopal representing the main opposition in the Parliament. “Then why is it unfair to uphold this tradition in the Telangana State Assembly?” he asked, stating that the Congress government here was undermining democratic principles for political gain.

Former Legislative Affairs Minister and senior BRS legislator T Harish Rao also condemned the Congress government’s refusal to grant the opposition the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), calling it a direct attack on democracy. “Rahul Gandhi has no moral ground to speak about the Constitution, unless he corrects this injustice,” he added.