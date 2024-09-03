KTR slams Revanth Reddy for disregard of judiciary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 09:03 PM

BRS working president KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy following the strong rebuke from the Supreme Court over his recent remarks over judicial decisions. He called the apex court’s reprimand as a “stark reminder” of the Chief Minister’s utter disregard and contempt for judicial integrity. He said Revanth Reddy was prioritising political mudslinging over governance and respect for the rule of law.

“Instead of respecting the judiciary, he resorts to baseless political accusations,” he posted on X. He said the court gave a clear message that they act on principles of conscience and justice, not political whims. Though the Chief Minister was more interested in mudslinging than respecting the rule of law, he must stop undermining judicial integrity and focus on real governance, Rama Rao said.

In another post, the BRS working president also welcomed the Supreme Court’s observations on “bulldozer politics,” calling it a blatant assault on people’s lives. He pointed out the irony in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticising “bulldozer justice” as unconstitutional in opposition-ruled States, while remaining silent on similar actions under Revanth Reddy’s leadership in Telangana.

“It is strikingly ironic that Rahul Gandhi criticizes bulldozer justice as unconstitutional, yet remains silent about the ongoing destruction under his party’s rule in Telangana,” Rama Rao said, adding that under Revanth Reddy in Telangana, the Congress persisted with the same injustices.

He also questioned the commitment of the Congress to justice in the State. “Is Congress truly powerless against one man in Telangana, or are they simply masters of hypocrisy? The double standards are glaring, and the people of Telangana deserve much better,” he added.