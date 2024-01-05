KU Asst. Registrar in ACB net for accepting Rs. 50,000 bribe

Kistaiah was caught by the ACB officials when he accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 from P Rajender of Rajender Milk Distributors Charbouli, Warangal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

KU official nabbed by Anti-Corruption Bureau in Warangal on Friday.

Warangal: Anti-Corruption Bureau(ACB) sleuths on Friday caught Kakatiya University Assistant Registrar S Kistaiah red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 in his chambers to do an official favour.

According to ACB DSP P Sambaiah, Kistaiah was caught by the ACB officials when he accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 from P Rajender of Rajender Milk Distributors Charbouli, Warangal to clear pending bills of Rs. 9.24 lakh pertaining to supply of milk and curd to the Kakatiya University campus hostel messes.

Kistaiah would be produced before the First Additional Special Judge of SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad. Meanwhile, The Association of Kakatiya University Teachers (ACUT) has demanded that the government probe the role of people behind the ongoing irregularities in the University campus.