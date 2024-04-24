Revanth asks Harish Rao to be ready with resignation letter

The Congress government would fulfill its assurance for giving debt relief up to Rs 2 lakh to the farmers by all means by August 15, he asserted.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 09:08 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday asked BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao to be ready to quit.

Addressing a party rally in Warangal, he asked Harish Rao to be prepared for the occasion with the resignation letter in his pocket to relinquish his post as MLA on August 15.

Also Read Congress will stop all schemes if it gets more seats in TS, says KTR

The Congress government would fulfill its assurance for giving debt relief up to Rs 2 lakh to the farmers by all means by August 15, he asserted.

Harish Rao must be ready to fulfill his offer to quit if the Congress government was able to do so. He should not back out from his word by any means. The Chief Minister said that Warangal city, would be developed with an outer ring road and all other facilities. It merits consideration for development as the second capital of the State