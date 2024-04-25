Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency byelection on May 27

The by-election is being conducted following the resignation of BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on December 9 from the constituency.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 08:44 PM

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday released the schedule for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency by-election, which will be conducted on May 27.

The by-election is being conducted following the resignation of BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on December 9 from the constituency. Accordingly, the ECI released the schedule for the by-election and the last date for filing nominations is May 9. Nominations can be withdrawn before May 13 and the elections will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on May 27. The counting of votes will be on June 5.

The Congress has already declared C Naveen as its candidate for the by-election.