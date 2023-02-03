Kudavelly Vagu, Haldi Vagu will flow to brim in mid-summer: Medak MP

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has released Kaleshwaram water into Kudavelly Vagu and Haldi Vagu in Siddipet

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has released Kaleshwaram water into Kudavelly Vagu and Haldi Vagu in Siddipet district in separate programmes on Friday.

The MP has released water from Mallanna Sagar Canal by lifting the gate at Kodakandla on Friday morning. Later, he travelled to Wargal where he released Kaleshwaram water from the Kondapochamma Sagar canal into Haldi Vagu.

The water levels have been receding in these two major canals, and the State government had decided to release water to benefit thousands of farmers living along Hadli Vagu and Kudavelly Vagu in Siddipet and Medak districts.

The Kudavelly Vagu alone was having 38 check dams in Gajwel, Thoguta, Mirudoddi, and Dubabka Mandals.

According to a rough estimation, various crops were cultivated along the Kudavelly vagu on over 40,000 acres.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar Reddy has said that the country will become prosperous only under the rule of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Saying that the water bodies in Dubbaka used to go bone dry during the Yasangi before Telangana was created, the MP said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has changed the face of the area by taking the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Reddy said that the people of the area witnessed the Kudavelly Vagu and Haldi Vagu flowing to the brim during the mid-summer.

While the Chief Minister wanted to build KLIS at any cost, he said that the Opposition parties had created dozens of hurdles by filing multiple cases in different courts against the largest lift irrigation project on the earth.

He said that BRS will replicate the development across the nation if they were voted into power in the coming elections. Since the BRS was getting great responses from all sections of the people, Reddy said they were fighting against the BJP’s support to Adani.

The MP has vowed to fight against the Centre’s attempt to privatise the LIC and other PSUs. Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy, MLC Dr V Yadava Reddy and others were present.