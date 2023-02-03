Kaleshwaram water released into Kudavelly stream by Medak MP

The State government has been releasing irrigation water into the Kudavelly stream for the third consecutive year, to meet the irrigation needs of the farmers living along the stream.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:07 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has released the Kaleshwaram water into the Kudavelly stream by lifting the gates of Kondapochamma Sagar canal at Kodakandla in Gajwel Mandal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Medak MP said that the Chief Minister has built the Kaleshwara Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to put an end to the drinking and irrigation needs of the area. Reddy has hailed Chandrashekhar Rao as a modern-day Bagiratha for building the biggest lift irrigation project on the earth.

Since the water was receding in the Kudavelly vagu, the government has decided to release the water into Kudavelly following the request of local farmers. As there were 38 check dams on 60-KM stretch on the stream in Gajwel, Thoguta, Mirudoddi and Dubbaka Mandals, the check dams will be filled to the brim.

The water will be used until the harvest of the Yasangi paddy. The Medak MP has said that as many as 40,000 acres will get water following the release of the water. Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy, MLC Dr V Yadava Reddy and others were present.