Kunal Kamra writes open letter to VHP after his Gurugram show gets cancelled

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

(File Photo) Following threats by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), comedian Kunal Kamra’s show in Gurugram was cancelled.

Hyderabad: Following threats by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), comedian Kunal Kamra’s show in Gurugram was cancelled. Now, challenging to condemn Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, the comedian wrote an open letter to VHP.

With a letterhead that read ‘So called comedian Kunal Kamra’, Kamra penned down a one-page letter in Hindi. He started by writing, “Adarniya Hindu Parishad,” and left out the word ‘Vishva’.

The comedian stated that he chose to leave out the word that means the world because according to him, Hindus across the world didn’t allow the organisation to become the ‘theekedhar’ of their religion.

“You have threatened the owner of the venue where I was to perform and made him cancel my show. And how can I blame him? He just wants to do business, not deal with goondas,” he wrote, adding that the owner won’t go to the police, and if he does, the police will go to the VHP in return.

He asked VHP to inform him when he disrespected the Hindu culture, citing which his show was cancelled. “If there is a clip, show me,” he asked.

“I only make jokes about the government. And if you are the government’s pet, it may hurt you. But why is this made about Hinduism,” he questioned.

Kamra said that though he does not want to give a test to prove his relationship with God, he would loudly and proudly say ‘Jai Sri Ram’. In return, he asked the VHP to write ‘Godse Murdabad’ if they believed themselves to be Indians.

“Do not tell me you consider Godse as God? If that is true, keep cancelling my shows. I will be happy with the knowledge that I proved myself to be a bigger Hindu than you in this test,” he added.

He signed off by writing, “Whatever I do, I will eat my hard-earned bread as I am a bigger Hindu than you. I believe it is a sin to live on scraps you’ve earned by threatening and spreading fear.”

The 33-year-old comedian was scheduled to perform at Studio Xo Bar in Gurugram on September 17. However, VHP and Bajrang Dal submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner demanding cancellation of the show. Following which the organisers of the show called it off saying that they do not want to hurt religious sentiments.