‘Kya kar raha hai tu’, says Hrithik Roshan when fan forcefully takes selfie

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:15 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

The incident took place when Hrithik was leaving a movie hall along with his sons. A video clip on social media showing Hrithik upset with the fan's behaviour.

Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was left angry after a fan tried to forcefully take a picture with the actor when he was on an outing with his children Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

The clip shows Hrithik dressed in a T-shirt, paired with a jacket, denims and a baseball cap. He is also seen wearing a facemask. The actor stands in front of a black coloured car and ensures his sons have got in safely when a fan broke past the security.

The fan then forcefully starts clicking pictures with the actor, who seemed displeased.

As the security steps in, Hrithik was seen shouting at the young man: ‘Kya kar raha hai tu? Kya kar raha hai? (What are you doing?)”

On the acting front, Hrithik currently awaits the release of his film ‘Vikram Vedha‘, which also stars Saif Ali Khan. He will also be seen in ‘Fighter’ starring Deepika Padukone.