Kyle Walker extends Manchester City contract until 2026

England defender's future had been in question after links with a move to Bayern Munich during the last transfer window

Manchester: Kyle Walker has signed a contract extension at Manchester City until 2026, the club said Thursday.

The England defender’s future had been in question after links with a move to Bayern Munich during the last transfer window.

Those doubts were ended after confirmation of an extension for the 33-year-old Walker, who joined City from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017.

“My future is with Manchester City and that is the best thing for me,” he said. “I am delighted to continue at a club that competes for trophies every year and I can’t wait to see what the next few years bring.”

Walker has won five Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, two FA Cups and four League Cups in his time at the club. He has won 15 trophies in total at City, where he has made 260 appearances. He has also played 78 times for England.

“He is an outstanding footballer and his speed, strength and experience make him such an important member of our squad,” City director of football Txiki Begiristain said. “For me, he is the best right-back in the world, a player with a unique set of attributes. He brings a very special dynamic to our team.”

