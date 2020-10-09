La Liga Football School launches club series for young aspirants in India

Students of La Liga Football Schools will get an opportunity to understand the technical and institutional session with experts from La Liga clubs such as Real Betis, Sevilla FC, and Celta de Vigo over a span of six weeks starting from October 9.

Mumbai: Spain’s top division football league on Friday announced the launch of the La Liga club series programme to their football school curriculum in India in association with India On Track (IOT).

These virtual sessions will feature informational topics like the history of the club, legacy, club rivalries, along with focusing on developmental aspects such as the youth academy system, scouting processes, player evaluation and much more. Additionally, the students will also get an opportunity to participate in technical topics such as match analysis, strength and conditioning sessions, and masterclasses with the academy coaches. LaLiga club series will be available for all the La Liga Football Schools students in the country across the age group of 5 to 18 years.

Real Betis will host the first session on Friday followed by Celta de Vigo on October 16 and Sevilla FC on October 23.

La Liga’s historic grassroots football development programme in India always expects to bring enthusiasm for the sport amongst the students with new and exciting projects. La Liga Football Schools and La Liga clubs are taking the initiative to engage and introduce new activities to build a greater connection with the football fans in India.

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, La Liga India said in a statement, “India has been our top priority market, and the response we have received for our initiatives is overwhelming. We have a holistic approach aimed at achieving overall sporting excellence through various training and development programmes. With La Liga club series, we look to familiarise young fans across India with the personalities of different football clubs, and enhance their knowledge of the ecosystem of the sport.”

Saul Vazquez, Technical Head, La Liga Football Schools India said, “La Liga club series will be conducted online and via the partner clubs, the students will learn about the techniques and methodologies specific to these clubs. All this will help them better understand the clubs’ style of play and operations and also provide them with greater exposure to different kinds of football.”

Earlier this year, the La Liga launched Football Schools (LLFS) at home along with India On Track (IOT), which helped inculcate a culture of sports amongst the youth. Now LLFS has added this weekly online programme, conducted by the representatives from each associated club to its offerings. These representatives will communicate digitally on various technical and institutional topics with students once a week for 60 minutes every Friday.